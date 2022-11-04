Jennifer Lawrence backs out of playing controversial tech CEO Elizabeth Holmes

By Express News Service

Jennifer Lawrence has come out with a statement saying that she won’t be playing the infamous Theranos CEO, Elizabeth Holmes. It was earlier reported that she will be playing Elizabeth Holmes in Adam McKay’s upcoming film about the Theranos scandal. Lawrence had previously collaborated with McKay on the Oscar-nominated film Don’t Look Up.

Lawrence feels that she cannot do justice to the character since the definitive version of the character has already been done by Amanda Seyfried. She played the scandalous CEO in Hulu’s limited series The Dropout. The film titled Bad Blood has Adam Mckay as the director while Apple Original Films is producing it.

Talking about Seyfried’s acting, Jennifer Lawrence says, “I thought she was terrific. I was like, ‘Yeah, we don’t need to redo that.’ She did it.” Amanda Seyfried recently won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

Elizabeth Holmes is an American entrepreneur and the founder of a health technology company known as Theranos. She was once considered the hope of health tech and was hailed as the next Steve Jobs by industry insiders. It was later revealed that her company faked the test results that her devices allegedly produced. She is currently convicted on four counts of fraud and could face up to 20 years in prison.

(This story was originally published in Cinema Express)

