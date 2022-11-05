Home Entertainment English

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's new Savage X Fenty show

As per Variety, Depp will be the first male celebrity to have a featured "star" moment in one of Rihanna's shows.

Published: 05th November 2022 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 03:33 PM   |  A+A-

Johnny Depp and Rihanna (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Actor Johnny Depp will feature in Rihanna's upcoming 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' fashion show.

His brief cameo follows in the vein of other celeb moments, like Cindy Crawford's appearance in the 2021 Savage X Fenty showcase. Other confirmed celebrities for the "Vol. 4" show include Rihanna herself, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" actor Winston Duke, "Abbott Elementary" Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marvel's "Shang-Chi" star Simu Liu, "Empire" star Taraji P. Henson, Irina Shayk, Marsai Martin and performances by Burna Boy and Anitta.

"Savage X Fenty Vol. 4" will be out on Prime Video on November 9.

Meanwhile, Depp is also in news over his alleged relationship with his lawyer Joelle Rich.

Joelle Rich represented Johnny in his libel trial against The Sun in 2018. The update about their separation has been confirmed by People magazine.

Back in September, a source confirmed to the outlet that the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star and the London lawyer were "dating, but it's not serious."

However, as per the new reports, the two are no longer dating.

Rich was on Depp's legal team during his libel case against The Sun, which he lost in November 2020. He sued the U.K. newspaper for calling him a "wife-beater," but the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true" and his ex-wife Amber Heard testified to back up the claims. In March 2021, his attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Rich was not among his lawyers in this year's defamation case against Heard, 36, which was held in Fairfax County, Virginia. This isn't Rich's first encounter with internationally renowned figures while working in her field.

According to Page Six, the lawyer, a partner at the firm Schillings, successfully defended Meghan Markle in the Duchess' 2019 case against the Daily Mail over the publishing of a private letter to her estranged father, winning on behalf of her client in 2021.

