Jimmy Kimmel to host 95th Academy Awards 

Published: 07th November 2022 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel

Popular TV host Jimmy Kimmel (File photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Late-night star Jimmy Kimmel will be returning as the host of the Oscars for the third time, Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards announced Monday.

Kimmel, who hosted the 2017 and 2018 ceremonies, will be the solo host of the 95th Oscars on March 12.

"Being invited to host the Oscars for the third time is either a great honour or a trap.

Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no," Kimmel said in a statement.

Prior to the "Jimmy Kimmel Live" star, Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven have hosted the Oscar ceremony thrice.

"We're super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage.

We know he will be funny and ready for anything," Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes days after Kimmel extended his deal to continue at ABC for at least three more years, through the 23rd season of "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24.

