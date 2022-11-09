Home Entertainment English

Travis Fimmel joins cast of Dune: The Sisterhood

Fimmel will play the role of Desmond Hart who seeks to gain the Emperor's trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

Published: 09th November 2022

Travis Fimmel

Actor Travis Fimmel (Photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

Travis Fimmel, known for his starring role in Vikings, is the newest addition to the cast of HBO Max’s Dune: The Sisterhood. 

Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, The Sisterhood is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. 

The official logline of the project reads, “The story follows the Harkonnen Sisters (Emily Watson, Shirley Henderson) as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

It is reported that Fimmel is set to play Desmond Hart, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.

According to the earlier casting announcements, Dune: The Sisterhood also stars actors like Indira Varma, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Faoileann Cunningham, Aoife Hinds and Chloe Lea. Diane Ademu-John is set to be the creator.

