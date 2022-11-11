Indiana Jones TV series in the works at Disney+

By Express News Service

A TV series based on the Indiana Jones franchise is reportedly in the works at Disney+. The action-adventure franchise, which stars Harrison Ford playing the titular role, started with the 1981 film Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark, which was directed by Steven Spielberg.

A fifth addition to the Indiana Jones film franchise is currently under production with Ford reprising his role as the globe-trotting archaeologist. The yet-to-be-titled film is directed by Logan fame James Mangold.

Executives at Disney and Lucasfilm are reportedly on the hunt for a writer to helm the project.

It is currently unknown to what extent the series will be connected to the film series. Speculations abound that the series could serve as a prequel to the films and revolve around younger Indiana Jones.

However, a series similar to that idea has already been, it was titled The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles and had Sean Patrick Flanery playing the young Indiana Jones. Developed by Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, the series premiered its first episode on 4 March 1992. The Indiana Jones character was originally created by Star Wars creator George Lucas.



