Home Entertainment English

Jason Momoa says he doesn't like wearing clothes anymore

The 43-year-old star then shared he began wearing the underwear-like garment while filming his Apple TV+ series, "Chief of War".

Published: 11th November 2022 01:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 01:11 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Actor Jason Momoa during his appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' stripped down to nothing but his traditional Hawaiian malo.

"I actually don't even like wearing clothes anymore," Momoa told the host, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 43-year-old star then shared he began wearing the underwear-like garment while filming his Apple TV+ series, "Chief of War".

"I'm in it every day. I wear it all the time," he said.

The 'Game of Thrones' star continued, "It's all 1780s, 1790s Hawaii.

That's what I wear every day. I was just getting ready for the role and I like to get into character and so I was tanning my white a**."

Kimmel then asked if the actor was wearing malo under his clothes during the interview, to which Jason responded, "of course." He then stood up, prompting the studio audience to cheer on him.

Much to everyone's surprise, he later took off his purple satin pajama set to reveal his malo. Not stopping there, the "Slumberland" actor left little to the imagination as he turned his backside to show his bare butt to the crowd.

"Let me tell you, I never felt more like Danny DeVito than I do right now," Jimmy quipped.

Last month, Jason made headlines after he showed off a butt-baring look in an Instagram post.

He treated his followers to a picture of him on a fishing trip with his friends. He captioned the racy snap, "Sunday funday. amazing time with da ohana. big mahalo to captain hopper and J for helping us catch some aku. dried aku all week."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jason Momoa Apple TV+ Chief of War
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp