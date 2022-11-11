Home Entertainment English

Kari Skogland to direct crime drama Wind River sequel 

The film, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, will see Martin Sensmeier reprise his role from the original film, with production beginning in January.

Published: 11th November 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th November 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland will helm the sequel to the 2017 crime drama Wind River, which is in production. The film, titled Wind River: The Next Chapter, will see Martin Sensmeier reprise his role from the original film, with production beginning in January.

Wind River was a 2017 crime film written and directed by Taylor Sheridan that followed an FBI Agent who teamed up with a wildlife tracker to solve the murder of a young woman on a Native American reservation. It starred Jeremy Renner, Elizabeth Olsen, Gil Birmingham, Jon Bernthal, Graham Greene, and Sensmeier. Sensmeier played Chip, the brother of the murdered girl. 

Wind River: The Next Chapter will begin with Chip, who is a newly registered tracker for the U.S. Fish & Game Administration. When a series of “ritualistic murders” on the reservation goes unsolved, the FBI enlists Chip for help. He soon finds himself caught between the FBI, a vigilante, and the people on the reservation he’s lived with his whole life. Sensmeier is the only cast member announced for the sequel so far. 

Skogland is a veteran television director. She is known for directing multiple episodes of hit series like The Loudest Voice, The Walking Dead, and The Handmaid’s Tale. The script for Wind River: The Next Chapter was written by Patrick Massett and John Zinman. Wind River: The Next Chapter is being produced by Matthew George through Castle Rock Entertainment and Acacia Filmed Entertainment, and by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee through Thunder Road Pictures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kari Skogland Wind River
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp