Home Entertainment English

Studio Ghibli and Lucasfilm to collaborate on new project

In the Twitter video shared by Studio Ghibli’s official account, we could see the studio’s own logo appearing along with Lucasfilm’s logo.

Published: 12th November 2022 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2022 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Beloved Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli took to Twitter to announce a collaboration with Disney’s Lucasfilm. It is unclear whether the project will be animation, live-action, based on an existing franchise, or a completely new idea.

In the Twitter video shared by Studio Ghibli’s official account, we could see the studio’s own logo appearing along with Lucasfilm’s logo. Asad Ayaz, the president of marketing at Walt Disney Studios has also retweeted Studio Ghibli’s tweet.

Studio Ghibli was founded in 1985 by reputed filmmakers and animators Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki.

The Japanese studio is known for creating critically acclaimed films that became worldwide sensations like Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, Grave of the Fireflies, and My Neighbour Totoro. The 2001 film Spirited Away, directed by Hayao Miyazaki, became the first non-English animated film to win the Academy Award for Best Animated Feature and is still considered one of the best films of the 21st century by critics.

Disney had previously dubbed and distributed a number of Studio Ghibli films for international audiences including Castle in the Sky & Princess Mononoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Studio Ghibli Lucasfilm Hayao Miyazaki
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp