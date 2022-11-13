Home Entertainment English

Chile's new star director Sebastian Lelio confronts fanaticism

Lelio has become one of several big names to emerge in Latin American cinema recently, including fellow Chilean Pablo Larrain ("Spencer", "Jackie").

Published: 13th November 2022 12:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2022 12:03 AM   |  A+A-

Sebastian Lelio won an Oscar for 2017's trans drama 'A Fantastic Woman' (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: Sebastian Lelio won an Oscar and helped change Chile's laws on transsexuals with one of his films. Now he is tackling the menace of fanaticism and fake news with the help of Hollywood's hottest young star, Florence Pugh.

Lelio gained international renown in 2017 for "A Fantastic Woman" about a transgender waitress dealing with the fall-out of her boyfriend's death.

Not only did it win the Oscar for best foreign language film, but it sparked a debate that helped change the law in his native Chile, allowing people to legally change their gender.

His new film, "The Wonder", which launches on Netflix on November 16, is no less topical, despite being set in 19th-century Ireland.

It stars Pugh -- the British actor who is in huge demand following star-making turns in "Black Widow", "Midsommar" and "Don't Worry Darling" -- as a nurse caring for a young girl who claims she can survive without food.

"It's a film where rationality confronts fanaticism," the director told AFP. "But, at its core, it's not about religion, it's about people claiming to have found the truth and twisting reality to fit their beliefs.

"They make political use of this story, and that's something very current today in the era of 'fake news'," Lelio added.

"With the internet, millions of people can fall into the trap of stupid beliefs... or fascination with fascism, which is an effective use of storytelling."

Skywalker vs wee

Lelio has become one of several big names to emerge in Latin American cinema recently, including fellow Chilean Pablo Larrain ("Spencer", "Jackie").

There was little art in his upbringing, but there was an unlikely moment of revelation when he went to the cinema to watch "The Empire Strikes Back" as a child.

"Luke Skywalker was going to enter the Death Star and I wanted to pee," he told AFP with a smile.

"Right then, I had to decide: either I pissed myself, or I missed the climax of the film. I said to myself: OK, I'm pissing myself.

"It was a victory and a defeat at the same time, but something happened inside me, an inner conviction that this made sense. I had pissed myself but it was my decision."

'Power dynamics'

Growing up during the Pinochet dictatorship in Chile, means the 48-year-old knows plenty about the dangers of fanaticism reflected in "The Wonder".

"I grew up in the south of Chile, very green, somewhat resembling Ireland. It was a very macho dictatorship in a very Catholic country. Even if the cultural specificities are different, I know these power dynamics."

His films have been a way to push back.

Like Pedro Almodovar on the other side of the Atlantic, Lelio often focuses on women, whether it's a lesbian love affair in an Orthodox Jewish community ("Disobedience" starring Rachel Weisz) or a divorcee's search for love ("Gloria" which he remade in English with Julianne Moore).

"I always have the impression of walking alongside them... of crossing the desert with them," Lelio said of the women in his movies.

"I feel a kind of honour."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sebastian Lelio Oscar
India Matters
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Record cash, liquor seized as Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat go for polls: Election Commission
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray.(File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra: Cong's Bharat Jodo Yatra enters 65th day, Aaditya Thackeray to take part in it
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express train, connecting Mysuru and Chennai via Bengaluru, at KSR railway station in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
PM flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express in Bengaluru
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Attack on Owaisi in UP: SC quashes HC order granting bail to two accused

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp