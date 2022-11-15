Home Entertainment English

Grammy nominations to be announced, with 5 new categories

The Academy, earlier this year introduced five new categories including songwriter of the year to honour music’s best composer and a special song for social change award.

Published: 15th November 2022 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Grammy Awards

A view of the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES: The Recording Academy will announce nominees for the 65th Grammy Awards on Tuesday with some significant additions.

The Academy, earlier this year introduced five new categories including songwriter of the year to honour music’s best composer and a special song for social change award.

The non-classical songwriter category will recognize one individual who was the “most prolific” non-performing and non-producing songwriter for a body of new work. It will take a different approach than the song of the year, which awards the songwriters who wrote the lyrics or melodies to one song.

This year’s announcement will be made on a Livestream beginning at noon Eastern, 9 a.m. Pacific at https://live.grammy.com/. Among those announcing the nominees this year will be Olivia Rodrigo, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly and Smokey Robinson.

Possible nominees include Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Harry Styles and Adele. Some other hopefuls include Lizzo and Steve Lacy, who both had two of the biggest songs this year.

The Grammy Awards will be handed out on February 5 in Los Angeles.

The new category for songwriters is a huge step forward. Last year, a rule update allowed any songwriter, producer, engineer or featured artist on an album nominated for album of the year could ultimately earn a nomination.

The four other categories include best-spoken word poetry album, alternative music performance, Americana music performance and score soundtrack for video games and other interactive media.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
65th Grammy Awards
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp