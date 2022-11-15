Home Entertainment English

Selena Gomez honoured for Mental Health Advocacy by Ruderman Family foundation

The Boston-based foundation aims to expand access to essential mental health programs and services. 

Published: 15th November 2022 06:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer Selena Gomez

American singer-songwriter, actress, and producer Selena Gomez. (File photo | AP)

By ANI

MASSACHUSETTS: Pop icon Selena Gomez has been honoured with the 'Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion' for her devotion towards the cause of mental health awareness.

The 'Good For You' singer was chosen for the award by the Ruderman Family Foundation -- which aims to expand access to essential mental health programs and services, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The Boston-based foundation honoured the former Disney Channel star, citing her "dedication to raising mental health awareness and her commitment to expanding access to mental health services and education for young people around the world" as the reason.

Explaining the choice of the foundation for the award, President Jay Ruderman said in a statement, "Selena Gomez powerfully embodies our Foundation's mission in the mental health arena -- a mission which continues to take on greater importance amid today's unprecedented mental health crisis for teens, young adults, and the entire population".

"Drawing inspiration from her personal journey, Selena has given voice to the struggles of countless individuals who have endured mental health challenges, while working tirelessly to increase access to indispensable mental health resources and programs" Jay further added.

This is hardly the first time that Selena's dedication towards Mental Health awareness has been recognized.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the singer-actress was a recipient of the 2019 McClean Award.

The 30-year-old songstress revealed her diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder for the first time with fellow pop-star Miley Cyrus on her Instagram live series 'Bright Minded" in 2020.

"I discussed that after years of going through a lot of different things, I realized that I was bipolar," Gomez said on her Instagram live. "And so when I got to know more information, it actually helps me. It doesn't scare me once I know it" she added.

Gomez was last seen in the documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me', recently released on Apple TV+.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Selena Gomez mental health awareness Morton E. Ruderman Award in Inclusion Ruderman Family Foundation
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp