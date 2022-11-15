The Hunchback Of Notre Dame satire 'Quasi' gets a release date

By Express News Service

A release date has finally been set for Quasi from Searchlight Pictures and Broken Lizard. The upcoming satirical comedy will debut on April 20, 2023. The film will serve as a satire on the classic story, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, by Victor Hugo. It will debut exclusively on all Disney-related streaming services worldwide, such as Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America, and Disney+ everywhere else.

Though additional information about the upcoming project remains under wraps, the film’s logline states, “Quasi is the story of a hapless hunchback who only yearns for love, but finds himself in the middle of a murderous feud between the Pope and the King of France when each order the hunchback to kill the other.”

Kevin Heffernan, who serves as director, pens the screenplay alongside Broken Lizard members Steve Lemme, Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske. The team will also star in the film alongside Adrianne Palicki (The Orville) in undisclosed roles. With the release date being announced, a trailer of the film is expected soon.

Initially published in 1831, the original novel remains one of the most popular stories in French literature, with several films and stage adaptations. Quasi will debut exclusively on Disney’s streaming platforms on April 20, 2023.



