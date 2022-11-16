Home Entertainment English

Third part of 'The Princess Diaries' in making at Disney

Published: 16th November 2022 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The third instalment of The Princess Diaries is reportedly in the making by Disney, with Aadrita Mukerji writing it.

According to reports, it is unclear if actor Anne Hathaway, who headlined the first two films, will be returning, along with Julie Andrews who played her grandmother.

However, Anne expressed her interest in returning. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the actor said, "I would more than entertain it, I’m pulling for it. If there’s any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work.”

While much about the plot of The Princess Diaries 3 is not yet known, it is expected to be a continuation of The Princess Diaries: Royal Engagement.

The first film, The Princess Diaries was directed by the late Garry Marshall and is based on Meg Cabot's book by the same name.

It is about an awkward American teenager Mia Thermapolis who suddenly discovers her royal heritage and is declared the heir of the fictional country Genovia. The first and second parts were released in 2001 and 2004 respectively.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

