Home Entertainment English

Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn to lead 'Freaky Tales' 

Set in Oakland in 1987, "Freaky Tales" is touted as a "wholly original, immersive film" inspired by Ryan's experience growing up in the bay.

Published: 20th November 2022 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2022 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Ben Mendelsohn.

Hollywood actor Ben Mendelsohn. (File | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actors Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn are set to feature in "Freaky Tales", a new movie from "Captain Marvel" director duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Jay Ellis, Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang will also star in the movie.

Set in Oakland in 1987, "Freaky Tales" is touted as a "wholly original, immersive film" inspired by Ryan's experience growing up in the bay.

It includes four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events, some real, some imagined. The movie will be financed by Hollywood production banner eOne.

MACRO Film Studios' Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as producers and Charles D King and James F Lopez as executive producers.

Pascal is currently looking forward to the third season of his hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian".

He will next star in HBO's upcoming series "The Last of Us".

Mendelsohn previously worked with Fleck and Boden for 2015 movie "Mississippi Grind" and "Captain Marvel".

His film credits also include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "Animal Kingdom", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Darkest Hour" and "Ready Player One".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pedro Pascal Ben Mendelsohn Freaky Tales Captain Marvel
India Matters
The video comes just days after the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, Ajit Kumar, was suspended for alleged VIP treatment of Satyendar Jain. (Photo | Twitter, @Shehzad_Ind)
Jailed Delhi minister Satyendar Jain gets full body-massage inside Tihar Jail, CCTV footage goes viral
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole (File Photo | PTI)
Those targeting Rahul should explain why Savarkar got pension from British, says Maha Cong chief
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters as he arrives for the inauguration of Donyi Polo Airport and other development projects, in Itanagar. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Arunachal's first greenfield airport, says 'Era of 'atkana, latkana, bhatkana' gone'
Sabarimala pilgrims were injured after the bus they were travelling overturned at Laha in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala: Bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from AP overturns; over 20 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp