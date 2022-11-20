Pedro Pascal, Ben Mendelsohn to lead 'Freaky Tales' 

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actors Pedro Pascal and Ben Mendelsohn are set to feature in "Freaky Tales", a new movie from "Captain Marvel" director duo Ryan Fleck and Anna Boden.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Jay Ellis, Jack Champion, Angus Cloud, Dominique Thorne, Keir Gilchrist and Michelle Farrah Huang will also star in the movie.

Set in Oakland in 1987, "Freaky Tales" is touted as a "wholly original, immersive film" inspired by Ryan's experience growing up in the bay.

It includes four interconnected stories each featuring distinct characters, real life locations and noteworthy historical events, some real, some imagined. The movie will be financed by Hollywood production banner eOne.

MACRO Film Studios' Jelani Johnson and Poppy Hanks will serve as producers and Charles D King and James F Lopez as executive producers.

Pascal is currently looking forward to the third season of his hit Disney+ series "The Mandalorian".

He will next star in HBO's upcoming series "The Last of Us".

Mendelsohn previously worked with Fleck and Boden for 2015 movie "Mississippi Grind" and "Captain Marvel".

His film credits also include "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story", "Animal Kingdom", "The Dark Knight Rises", "Darkest Hour" and "Ready Player One".

