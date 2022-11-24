Home Entertainment English

Margot Robbie says she learned about sexual harassment at workplace after working in 'Bombshell'

Bombshell was a film based on accounts of women at Fox News who exposed CEO Roger Ailes for sexual harassment. The actor played the role of Kayla Pospisil, a fictional character in the film.

Published: 24th November 2022 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2022 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

Margot Robbie arrives at the Oscars on Sunday at Union Station in Los Angeles

Actor Margot Robbie. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

Actor Margot Robbie, who is currently working in Greta Gerwig's Barbie, has revealed that she did not know the definition of sexual harassment in a workplace before she worked in the 2019 film Bombshell.

At the BAFTA Life in Pictures, Variety quoted Margot as saying, "The second I could stop being Kayla, I did. It was definitely something I wanted to tap out of at the end. I realised that I — as a person with an established position in the industry, financially set up and self-sufficient — I didn’t know the definition of sexual harassment, and that’s shocking."

Margot revealed that it "horrified her" about her knowledge and how the film taught her the presence of sexual harassment and "flourishing in grey areas." 

"Roger Ailes or Harvey Weinstein, they take advantage of the area. The situation isn’t black and white," she added.

On the work front, Margot has Babylon co-starring Brad Pitt. The film will release for Christmas and is a period film set against the backdrop of Hollywood’s transition from silent films to talkies. Margot essays an upcoming young actor.

The actor also has Barbie, a film on Mattel's iconic fashion doll. The film will have Ryan Gosling as Ken.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

