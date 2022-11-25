Netflix’s upcoming series 'Kaleidoscope' could be watched in any order

By Express News Service

Netflix’s upcoming heist drama series Kaleidoscope could be watched in any order. Previously titled Jigsaw, and built-in non-linear fashion, audiences can select the order in which they watch the series and the story would still make sense.

Netflix recently released a Youtube promotional video where actors of the series explained how this nonlinear streaming experience was achieved and how the audience could control the narrative in their own way.

The series is created by screenwriter Eric Garcia who is best known for writing the sci-fi film Repo Man and The Autopsy of Jane Doe. The first two episodes of the series are directed by José Padilha, who directed the Robocop remake in 2014.

With Breaking Bad fame Giancarlo Esposito leading the cast, the series has Tati Gabrielle, John Hans Tester, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son, Niousha Noor, and Rosaline Elbay in supporting roles.

Netflix had previously experimented with a similar style with the Black Mirror special episode Bandersnatch where the audience could choose different paths the story could go, similar to the choose-your-own-adventure books.

The series is currently scheduled to stream on 1 January.

