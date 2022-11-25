Home Entertainment English

Netflix’s upcoming series 'Kaleidoscope' could be watched in any order

Netflix recently released a Youtube promo video where the actors explained how to achieve this nonlinear streaming experience and how the audience could control the narrative in their own way.

Published: 25th November 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2022 10:23 AM   |  A+A-

Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle star in the new Netflix series, Kaleidoscope.

Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle star in the new Netflix series, Kaleidoscope. (Photo | YouTube)

By Express News Service

Netflix’s upcoming heist drama series Kaleidoscope could be watched in any order. Previously titled Jigsaw, and built-in non-linear fashion, audiences can select the order in which they watch the series and the story would still make sense.

Netflix recently released a Youtube promotional video where actors of the series explained how this nonlinear streaming experience was achieved and how the audience could control the narrative in their own way.

The series is created by screenwriter Eric Garcia who is best known for writing the sci-fi film Repo Man and The Autopsy of Jane Doe. The first two episodes of the series are directed by José Padilha, who directed the Robocop remake in 2014.

With Breaking Bad fame Giancarlo Esposito leading the cast, the series has Tati Gabrielle, John Hans Tester, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son, Niousha Noor, and Rosaline Elbay in supporting roles.

Netflix had previously experimented with a similar style with the Black Mirror special episode Bandersnatch where the audience could choose different paths the story could go, similar to the choose-your-own-adventure books.

The series is currently scheduled to stream on 1 January.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kaleidoscope Netflix TV series
India Matters
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Photo | PTI)
Chhatrapati Shivaji remarks row: Maharashtra governor Koshyari called to Delhi
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Will complain to state election commissioner over conspiracy to assassinate Delhi CM Kejriwal: AAP
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
UP: Ambulance driver gives injection to patient in hospital, health dept seeks clarification from official
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Delhi govt constructed toilets in schools, counted them as classrooms: BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp