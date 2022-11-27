Home Entertainment English

Antonio Banderas wants Tom Holland to play Zorro in potential third film

Actor Antonio Banderas

Actor Antonio Banderas (File photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Veteran actor Antonio Banderas says his "Uncharted" co-star Tom Holland would be the perfect fit to play the role of a younger Zorro if there were to be a remake.

Banderas has played the masked vigilante Zorro in "The Mask of Zorro" (1998) and "The Legend of Zorro" (2005).

Hollywood actor Tom Holland
(Photo | AP)

"I did 'Uncharted' with him, and he's so energetic and fun, and he's got this spark, too. Why not?" Banderas, 62, told the entertainment website ComicBook.com.

The Academy Award-nominated actor also reflected on returning to the franchise in a new film in order to hand over the mask down to Holland, the same way legendary actor Anthony Hopkins did for him in "The Mask of Zorro".

The film saw Don Diego de la Vega, played by Hopkins, passing the torch to bandit-conman Alejandro Murrieta (Banderas) as he trains him to transform into his erstwhile alter-ego of the mysterious masked swordsman so that they can exact revenge on their enemies Rafael Montero (Stuart Wilson) and Harrison Love (Matt Letscher).

ALSO READ | Filming 'Avengers: Infinity War' was 'bizarre', says Tom Holland

Asked about returning for a new project in the film series, Banderas said he would surely consider the possibility.

"I said something like that to somebody. I said, 'Well if they called me to do Zorro, I would do what Anthony Hopkins did in the first (for) me, (which is) give the torch to somebody else'," he added.

The actor is currently looking forward to the release of the animated adventure comedy "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", in which he reprises the titular role.

