'House of the Dragon' season 1 episode 5 breakdown

Spoilers ahead



The episode titled We Light the Way refers to the motto of house Hightower. In the beginning of the episode, Otto Hightower warns his daughter of an impending threat to her family and the episode ends with Alicent subtly declaring war on all her enemies by wearing green to the royal wedding. We are told that “the beacon on Hightower glows green when oldtown calls its banners to war”

The alliances are shifting and forces are closing in on the iron throne. The impending fight for the throne was teased for weeks and now with their enemies weakened, it seems that the Hightowers are one step closer to a definitive hold on the crown.

Daemon Targaryen kills his wife, Lady Rhea Royce of the Vale, in an attempt to further his political motivations. Later at the wedding, he is confronted by Lady Rhea’s uncle who vows to avenge his niece’s murder by killing Deamon.

Lord Larys is introduced through a conversation with despondent Alicent after her father Otto is dishonourably removed as the Hand of the King and leaves the citadel. Larys remarks that an exotic flower from Braavos is thriving in a foreign environment like Westeros. It metaphorically represents Alicent’s own plight, an outsider, alone in a hostile environment like Kings Landing.

Larys then goes on to plant the seed of doubt about Rhaenyra’s motivations by revealing to Alicent about the contraceptive tea that was given to the princess. Everything from Lord Larys’ body language to the calculated manner in which he pushes his opinions in a conversation emulates a skilled manipulator in the league of Lord Varys and Littlefinger from the Game of Thrones. Going forward, by providing counsel to Alicent and her sons, Lord Larys might play a crucial role in weakening Rhaenyra and her allies by devising cunning stratagems.

Rhaenyra’s obstinate denial of every marriage proposal finally crumbles upon encountering Laenor Velaryon, she takes Daemon’s advice of using marriages as political tools that liberate you to do whatever you want afterward. Through a conversation laced with not-so-subtle symbolisms, Rhaenyra strikes a deal with Laenor, who is shown to be already in love with “The Knight of Kisses” Joffrey Lonmouth. She seals the deal by saying, “Let’s perform our duties to our families and to the realm, and then we’ll dine as we see fit.”

Ser Criston Cole starts the episode as a hopeless romantic who asks Rhaenyra to elope with him and is later left heartbroken after she rejects his idea. Rhaenyra instead proposes that they continue to be lovers after her marriage to Laenor. Criston’s expression twists to horrific revulsion as she reveals her deal with Leanor. In the third episode, while Rhaenyra and Criston branch off from the hunting trip to go camping in the woods, he tells her about how much the title of a knighthood means to him. His name and honour are the only things he has and is extremely proud of, Rhaenyra’s suggestion that he be her paramour comes as a striking blow to his very identity and how he comes to define himself.

Weddings are as violent as they are grand in the world of Game of Thrones and Princess Rhaenyra’s wedding to Laenor was no exception. The wedding starts off with all the exuberance of a royal wedding. Rhaenyra taunts Daemon in the middle of the dance by daring him to take her away, for a flicker of a moment we can see Daemon actually consider it. Meanwhile, Criston Cole is also taunted by Joffrey Lonmouth, albeit unintentionally. When Joffrey comes over to reveal that he knows about Criston Cole’s “affair” with the princess, even though his intentions are to establish camaraderie, Cole takes it as yet another smear on his honour. The mounting rage finally spills over and manifests itself as bloody violence as Cole beats Joffrey to a pulp with his bare hands.

The episode ends with a teary-eyed Rhaenyra and Leanor getting married. A distraught, suicidal Criston Cole is saved by Alicent from all repercussions. Loyalties shift and new alliances are formed, Alicent and Rhaenyra’s relationship remains forever strained.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

