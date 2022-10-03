Home Entertainment English

Sony to develop a new 'Tarzan' film

Sony Pictures is reportedly developing a new Tarzan film. According to executives from the production company, they are planning to adapt the century-old character to modern times.

Sony Pictures is reportedly developing a new Tarzan film. According to executives from the production company, they are planning to adapt the century-old character to modern times. The production studio has bought the rights for the character from creator Edgar Rice Burroughs’s estate.

The first film adaptation of the character was released in 1918 and has expanded into several franchises and adaptations over the years. The character recently appeared in the 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan, directed by David Yates and starring Alexander Skarsgard and Margot Robbie in the lead.

The Tarzan story follows an orphaned boy who gets raised by a family of apes in an African jungle. Upon encountering a band of explorers from the outside world, he meets a girl from England named Jane and falls in love with her.

Certain iterations of the story follow his return back to civilization. Officials at Sony Pictures have declined to comment about their plans for the proposed franchise, writers, director, and the cast and crew are expected to be announced soon.

