Jonas Cuaron to helm Marvel’s El Muerto

Jonas Cuaron, son of Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron, is set to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film, El Muerto.

Rapper Bad Bunny will play the lead role in El Muerto, which is currently in the early stages of development. The project will be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

In the Marvel comics, El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. Incidentally, in the comics, El Muerto has faced off with Spider-Man in the ring.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart Nez Ocasio, will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

El Muerto is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

