Jonas Cuaron to helm Marvel’s El Muerto

Jonas Cuaron, son of Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron, is set to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film, El Muerto.
Rapper Bad Bunny will play the lead role in El Muerto, which is currently in the early stages of development. The project will be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.
Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart Nez Ocasio, will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.
El Muerto is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.
