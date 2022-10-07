Home Entertainment English

Jonas Cuaron to helm Marvel’s El Muerto

In the Marvel comics, El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask.

Published: 07th October 2022

Jonas Cuaron set to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film, El Muerto with Rapper Bad Bunny in the lead. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Jonas Cuaron, son of Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuaron, is set to direct Sony Pictures' upcoming Marvel film, El Muerto. 

Rapper Bad Bunny will play the lead role in El Muerto, which is currently in the early stages of development. The project will be written by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

In the Marvel comics, El Muerto, known as Juan-Carlos Estrada Sanchez, is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry in the form of a mask. Incidentally, in the comics, El Muerto has faced off with Spider-Man in the ring.

Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Mart Nez Ocasio, will be the first-ever Latino actor to headline a live-action Marvel film.

El Muerto is expected to hit the screens on January 12, 2024.

