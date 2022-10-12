Home Entertainment English

'House of the Dragon' director opens up on mysterious disease plaguing King Viserys

Miguel Sapochinik recently opened up on the mysterious disease that visibly took away King Viserys' physical appearance and strength, leaving him wretched and decayed in the last episode of the show.

Published: 12th October 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 01:33 PM   |  A+A-

King Viserys from 'House of the Dragons'. (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Miguel Sapochinik, the co-showrunner and director of the streaming series 'House of the Dragon', recently opened up on the mysterious disease that visibly took away King Viserys' (Paddy Considine) physical appearance and strength, leaving him wretched and decayed in the last episode of the show.

According to Miguel Sapochinik, King Viserys' decay over time was because of the cut on his finger from the Iron Throne. "I thought it would be interesting that anybody who is cut by the throne gets this disease. It's kind of leprosy, and it would be interesting to see Viserys over time slowly deteriorate to decay, said Sapochinik."

From thicker hair and a fuller face to a widening hairline and changing colour palette of his skin, Paddy Considine pulled off closely six to seven looks for King Viserys from episode one to his demise in episode eight.

Barrie Gower, the prosthetic designer, explained that it was approximately a four-hour process of hair and make-up for paddy. "From subtle nuances to his wigs, hairline, the thickness of his hair, and palette of the skin to augmentation of visual effects to fill the cavities in his face, it took approximately four hours of head and shoulder makeup," he added.

'House of the Dragon' is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

