Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face

The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently "healing". Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.

Published: 12th October 2022 06:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 07:21 PM

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian had a tumour removed from her face after suffering a cancer scare.

The 38-year-old star has revealed to her social media followers that she's undergone an operation to have a small bump removed from her cheek, reports femlefirst.co.uk.

Khloe wrote on her Instagram Story: "I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I've been wearing one for the past few weeks. After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realising it was not budging."

"Dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio (@drtessmauricio) examined it, and a second biopsy was run by Dr Daniel Behroozan (@drdanbehroozan) because what they were both seeing was incredibly rare for someone my age. A few days later I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumour from my face. I called none other than Dr Garth Fischer, a dear friend of my family and one of the best surgeons in Beverly Hills who I knew would take incredible care of my face," she added.

She said: "I'm grateful to share that Dr Fischer @garthfishermd was able to get everything - all my margins appear clear and now we are onto the healing process. So, here we are... you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumour is removed) but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look (heart emojis)."

The reality star subsequently explained that her face is currently "healing". Khloe also speculated that she'll have a scar on her face for some time to come.


 

