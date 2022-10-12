Home Entertainment English

Millie Bobby Brown says she would like to write musical finale for 'Stranger Things'

The actor, who plays Eleven on "Stranger Things", said she has some interesting ideas for the final episode of the 1980s-set show.

Published: 12th October 2022 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown says she would love to pen a musical finale for the popular Netflix series.

The actor, who plays Eleven on "Stranger Things", said she has some interesting ideas for the final episode of the 1980s-set show.

"I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical. But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should," Millie told Total Film. The 18-year-old actor said she would like "Stranger Things" to end on a high note like the FX comedy "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia", starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton.

"Trust me, I can do the finale to 'Stranger Things', and it would be great. I think it should be like 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that a musical episode," she added.

In the fourth season of "It's Always Sunny", the cast performed a rock opera in an episode titled "The Nightman Cometh," based on songs written by Charlie Kelly (Day). The fifth and final season of "Stranger Things' is currently in the scripting stage.

Chronicling the story of a secret government lab which accidentally opens a door to a parallel dimension referred to as the 'upside down', the show also stars Finn Wolfhard and Gaten Matarazzo, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things musical finale
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp