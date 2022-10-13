Home Entertainment English

Joe Manganiello joins 'Dungeons & Dragons' documentary as co-director 

According to the entertainment website Variety, the makers are planning to release the documentary around the 50th anniversary of the game in 2024.

Actor Joe Manganiello and team set to make a documentary on the popular tabletop fantasy game 'Dungeons & Dragons.'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Joe Manganiello is set to co-direct a documentary on the popular tabletop fantasy game 'Dungeons & Dragons' with Kyle Newman.

The film, produced by Multinational conglomerate company Hasbro and entertainment banner eOne, is billed as "the definitive documentary feature about the world's greatest role-playing game."

Manganiello, who is the official ambassador of 'Dungeons & Dragons,' will also serve as a producer on the project along with his brother Nick Manganiello, Anthony Savini and Cecily Tyler.

'Dungeons & Dragons' was created by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson.

It was first published by Tactical Studies Rules, Inc. in 1974, and has been distributed by Hasbro subsidiary Wizards of the Coast since 1997.

The game, overseen by a player known as The Dungeon Master, sees others form an adventuring party that will embark on quests through fantasy worlds, in order to take their experience to the next level.

Till now, more than 50 million fans have interacted with or played the game.

