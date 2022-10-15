Apple TV+ to release documentary on founding father of Jazz, Louis Armstrong

By Express News Service

The trailer of Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues documentary is out. The documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 28.

Louis, considered the founding father of Jazz, is one of the first internationally known and beloved stars and a cultural ambassador of the United States.

The documentary shows how Armstrong’s life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The show is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment, with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of rare archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and more.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

