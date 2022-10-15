Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ to release documentary on founding father of Jazz, Louis Armstrong

The documentary shows how Armstrong’s life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

Published: 15th October 2022 04:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 04:25 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues documentary.

A still from the trailer of Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues documentary. (Photo | Apple)

By Express News Service

The trailer of Louis Armstrong's Black & Blues documentary is out. The documentary will premiere on Apple TV+ on October 28.

Louis, considered the founding father of Jazz, is one of the first internationally known and beloved stars and a cultural ambassador of the United States.

The documentary shows how Armstrong’s life spans the shift from the Civil War to the Civil Rights movement and how he became a lightning rod figure in that turbulent era.

The show is directed and produced by Emmy-nominated Sacha Jenkins in association with Universal Music Group’s Polygram Entertainment, with Michele Anthony and David Blackman serving as executive producers.

The filmmakers have access to a treasure trove of rare archival materials, including hundreds of hours of audio recordings, film footage, photographs, personal diaries and more.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp