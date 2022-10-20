James Gunn in talks with WB for new DC movie

By Express News Service

Following the success of The Suicide Squad and the recent Peacemaker series, James Gunn is reportedly in talks to do another DC project.

It was earlier reported that James Gunn, who received international acclaim by directing MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, might return to direct another Marvel film. Now, after speculations about him directing a DC film, his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unclear at the moment.

The untitled DC project is supposedly a collaboration between Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran are currently in talks with executives from Warner Bros. Even though details regarding the DC project are shrouded in mystery, reports suggest that it might be more than just one film.

Peter Safran is known for producing films like The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun, Aquaman, and The Suicide Squad.

James Gunn is currently busy working on the second season of the Amazon Prime series Peacemaker, starring John Cena in the titular role.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Following the success of The Suicide Squad and the recent Peacemaker series, James Gunn is reportedly in talks to do another DC project. It was earlier reported that James Gunn, who received international acclaim by directing MCU’s Guardians of the Galaxy, might return to direct another Marvel film. Now, after speculations about him directing a DC film, his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe remains unclear at the moment. The untitled DC project is supposedly a collaboration between Gunn and Shazam! producer Peter Safran. Gunn and Safran are currently in talks with executives from Warner Bros. Even though details regarding the DC project are shrouded in mystery, reports suggest that it might be more than just one film. Peter Safran is known for producing films like The Conjuring, Annabelle, The Nun, Aquaman, and The Suicide Squad. James Gunn is currently busy working on the second season of the Amazon Prime series Peacemaker, starring John Cena in the titular role. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)