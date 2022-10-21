Home Entertainment English

Shang-Chi star Simu Liu to star in Seven Wonders

Justin Lin, known for Star Trek: Beyond and the recent entries in the Fast and the Furious series, is all set to direct the series.

Published: 21st October 2022 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese-born Canadian actor, author, and stuntman, Simu Liu.

Chinese-born Canadian actor, author, and stuntman, Simu Liu. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Simu Liu, who rose to international prominence with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been cast as the lead for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Seven Wonders.

Justin Lin, known for Star Trek: Beyond and the recent entries in the Fast and the Furious series, is all set to direct the series. Liu will also executive produce the show while director Lin will produce it under his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The series is based on a globe-trotting thriller novel of the same name written by author Ben Mezrich, which was first published in 2005. Adam Cozad, who wrote the 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan, has been roped in to write the series. 

Ben Mezrich is best known for writing the book Accidental Billionaire, which chronicled the rise of Facebook and its founders. The book became the inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film The Social Network.

In the vein of Indiana Jones and Da Vinci Code, the series follows a Botanist-adventurer who has to race against time to solve an ancient mystery connected to the Seven Wonders of the world.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Simu Liu Marvel Shang-Chi Amazon Prime Video Seven Wonders Justin Lin
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp