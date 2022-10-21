Shang-Chi star Simu Liu to star in Seven Wonders

By Express News Service

Simu Liu, who rose to international prominence with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been cast as the lead for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Seven Wonders.

Justin Lin, known for Star Trek: Beyond and the recent entries in the Fast and the Furious series, is all set to direct the series. Liu will also executive produce the show while director Lin will produce it under his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment.

The series is based on a globe-trotting thriller novel of the same name written by author Ben Mezrich, which was first published in 2005. Adam Cozad, who wrote the 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan, has been roped in to write the series.

Ben Mezrich is best known for writing the book Accidental Billionaire, which chronicled the rise of Facebook and its founders. The book became the inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film The Social Network.

In the vein of Indiana Jones and Da Vinci Code, the series follows a Botanist-adventurer who has to race against time to solve an ancient mystery connected to the Seven Wonders of the world.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Simu Liu, who rose to international prominence with Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has been cast as the lead for Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming series Seven Wonders. Justin Lin, known for Star Trek: Beyond and the recent entries in the Fast and the Furious series, is all set to direct the series. Liu will also executive produce the show while director Lin will produce it under his banner Perfect Storm Entertainment. The series is based on a globe-trotting thriller novel of the same name written by author Ben Mezrich, which was first published in 2005. Adam Cozad, who wrote the 2016 film The Legend of Tarzan, has been roped in to write the series. Ben Mezrich is best known for writing the book Accidental Billionaire, which chronicled the rise of Facebook and its founders. The book became the inspiration for the Academy Award-winning film The Social Network. In the vein of Indiana Jones and Da Vinci Code, the series follows a Botanist-adventurer who has to race against time to solve an ancient mystery connected to the Seven Wonders of the world. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)