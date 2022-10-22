Angelina Jolie to play opera legend Maria Callas in Pablo Larrain directorial 

Home Entertainment English

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Angelina Jolie will essay the role of iconic opera singer Maria Callas in a biographical drama film to be directed by filmmaker Pabla Larrain.

Titled "Maria", the film is based on true accounts and written by Steven Knight of "Peaky Blinders" fame, as per entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The story will reportedly relive and re-imagine the "tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story" of the life of one of the world's greatest opera singers during her final days in 1970s Paris.

"I take very seriously the responsibility for Maria's life and legacy.

I will give all I can to meet the challenge Pablo Larraín is a director I have long admired.

To be allowed the chance to tell more of Maria's story with him, and with a script by Steven Knight, is a dream," Jolie said.

Larrain is known for helming biopics on famous personalities like Pablo Neruda ("Neruda"), Jacqueline Kennedy ("Jackie") and Princess Diana ("Spencer").

"Having the chance to combine my two most deep and personal passions, cinema and opera, has been a long-awaited dream.

To do this with Angelina, a supremely brave and curious artist, is a fascinating opportunity. A true gift," the Chilean director said.

"Maria" will be produced by Juan de Dios Larrain for Fabula Pictures; Lorenzo Mieli for The Apartment Pictures, a Fremantle Company; and Jonas Dornbach for Komlizen Film.

Jolie is currently working on her fifth film as a director -- "Without Blood", based on a novel of the same name by Alessandro Baricco.

The movie stars Salma Hayek and Demian Bichir in the lead.

