Home Entertainment English

Train to Busan director to develop new Netflix series

Apart from directing the series, Sang-Ho will also write episodes for the show. The cast of the series includes Park Hee-soon, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Park Byung-Eun.

Published: 22nd October 2022 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

Netflix Image for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

South Korean director Yeon Sang-ho, known for internationally acclaimed films like Train to Busan and Peninsula, is developing a new series for Netflix. The series follows a young woman who inherits a family land following the death of her relatives. She soon gets caught up in the middle of mysterious events and uncovers strange secrets about her family.

The series, reportedly involving a lot of Korean family traditions, is titled The Bequeathed. Yeon Sang-ho recently helmed a Korean show for Netflix titled Parasyte: The Grey, he also made South Korea’s first superhero film titled Psychokinesis.

Apart from directing the series, Sang-Ho will also write episodes for the show. The cast of the series includes Park Hee-soon, Kim Hyun-Joo, and Park Byung-Eun. The series will be co-produced by WowPoint and RedPeter Films. Due to rising demands for South Korean films and related pop culture, Netflix is planning to release the series globally. 

The series is set to have Zombies, with villagers turning into Zombies due to a mysterious infection. Due to the presence of Zombies, it was speculated that the series could be connected to the director’s earlier Zombie film Train to Busan. However, the makers are tight-lipped about any connection to the film. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yeon Sang-ho Train to Busan Netflix
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp