'Will & Grace' star Leslie Jordan dead at 67

Published: 25th October 2022 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2022 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor and comedian Leslie Jordan (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LOS ANGELES: Leslie Jordan, an award-winning American actor and writer best known for his role in the sitcom "Will & Grace," died on Monday at age 67, one of his agents said.

Jordan was involved in a single-car road accident as he drove in Hollywood, Don LeClair said, without specifying the exact cause of death. News reports said he may have suffered a medical emergency at the wheel.

"The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan," LeClair said in a statement.

Jordan enjoyed a successful career over the course of three decades as he appeared in TV shows that included "American Horror Story," "Murphy Brown" and "Ugly Betty."

In "Will & Grace" he played the pugnacious Beverley Leslie, a frenemy of the character Karen Walker, and in 2006 he won an Emmy Award for outstanding guest actor in the comedy series.

Jordan was a versatile artist with movie credits including "The Help," and a Gospel record released last year.

In 2020 Jordan became wildly popular on Instagram by posting videos of how he tried to entertain himself during the coronavirus pandemic, such as doing silly exercises or impressions of famous singers. His follower count shot up from 100,000 to 5.8 million.

Fans lamented his death online.

"Thank you for all the smiles you have given us. You will be missed," one of them wrote.

On Sunday Jordan, who grew up in Chattanooga, Tennessee, posted one last video in which he sang with the producer Danny Myrick.

"Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions," the city's mayor Tim Kelly wrote on Twitter.

