Home Entertainment English

Lamborghini biopic poster reveals Frank Grillo 

The film stars Frank Grillo as Lamborghini.Grillo is best known for playing Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

Published: 26th October 2022 10:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2022 10:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The first official poster for the upcoming biopic on automobile manufacturing icon Ferruccio Lamborghini titled Lamborghini: The Man behind the Legend, has been released online.

The film stars Frank Grillo as Lamborghini. Grillo is best known for playing Brock Rumlow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

The official synopsis for the film states, “Hoping to beat longtime rival Enzo Ferrari, Ferruccio Lamborghini tries to get his untested car prepped for a victory at the upcoming Geneva Grand Prix.”

The film is written and directed by Robert Moresco, who is known for directing the 2018 film, Bent. The film stars an ensemble cast that includes Mira Sorvino, Gabriel Byrne, Antonio Banderas, Giorgio Cantarini, Hannah van der Westhuysen, Eliana Jones, and Alec Baldwin.   

Born in Italy in 1916, Lamborghini went on to build one of the biggest automobile manufacturers in history. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lamborghini: The Man behind the Legend Ferruccio Lamborghini Frank Grillo
India Matters
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with former party president Sonia Gandhi during a ceremony for presentation of certificate of election to the former, at AICC Headquarters. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Mallikarjun Kharge formally takes over as Congress president
Supreme Court
Personal liberty can’t be taken away in any matter: Supreme Court
Image for representational purpose (Express Illustration)
Uttar Pradesh hospital which gave juice as IV drip to dengue patient, gets demolition notice
A man pictured against the solar eclipse, on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, on Tuesday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Year’s last solar eclipse, seen for good 20 minutes in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp