Kanye West allegedly kicked out of Skechers' headquarters in California

Kanye West was escorted out of the California headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022 after he showed up unannounced. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MANHATTAN BEACH: The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was escorted out of the California-based headquarters of athletic shoemaker Skechers after he showed up unannounced Wednesday, a day after Adidas ended its partnership with the artist following his antisemitic remarks.

The Grammy winner, who legally changed his name to Ye, "arrived unannounced and without invitation" at Skechers corporate headquarters in Manhattan Beach, southwest of Los Angeles, the company said.

"Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation," according to a company statement.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West," the company said. "We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech."

The rapper's Instagram account — which had been suspended over antisemitic comments — resumed posting Tuesday night. A new message showing a screen grab of a text message that appeared to be from a contact at a high-profile law firm spelled out when Ye could resume making apparel and new shoe designs.
Details of the message could not be verified; email messages sent to representatives for Ye weren't immediately returned.

ALSO READ | Kanye West dropped by talent agency, documentary on him scrapped

For weeks, Ye has made antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE," an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. His posts led to his suspension from both Twitter and Instagram.

He apologized for the tweet on Monday. On Tuesday, sportswear manufacturer Adidas announced that it was ending a partnership with Ye that helped make him a billionaire, saying it doesn't tolerate antisemitism and hate speech.

The German sneaker giant said it expected that the decision to immediately stop production of its Yeezy products would cause a hit to its net income of up to 250 million euros ($246 million).
The company had stuck with Ye through other controversies after he suggested slavery was a choice and called the COVID-19 vaccine the "mark of the beast."

Other companies also have announced they were cutting ties with Ye, including Foot Locker, Gap, TJ Maxx, JPMorgan Chase bank and Vogue magazine. An MRC documentary about him was also scrapped.

