Monster High the Movie gets a sequel

Despite many animated adaptations, Monster High The Movie was the first live-action movie for the franchise.

Nickelodeon has announced the sequel to Monster High The Movie. The decision to produce a sequel follows the success of Monster High The Movie, which was released earlier this year and was the number one Kids and Family Movie on Paramount+ during the week of its release. The sequel is currently in production and will begin filming in January in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Monster High The Movie is based on the popular and iconic Mattel toy line, which features the teenage children of famous monsters and creatures. The successful monster merchandise has been lauded for its message to embrace and be proud of oneself.

Despite many animated adaptations, Monster High The Movie was the first live-action movie for the franchise. The sequel is expected to contain the same cast members, and the screenplay is being written by Matt Eddy and Billy Eddy.

