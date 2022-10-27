Home Entertainment English

Rihanna returns to music with new song in upcoming film 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

The song is a homage to Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy. The song will be out on October 28, much before the film releases on November 11.

Published: 27th October 2022 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 07:34 PM   |  A+A-

Rihanna is returning to music with 'Lift Me Up,' the opening single from Marvel's blockbuster sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

Singer-actress Rihanna returns to music with 'Lift Me Up,' the opening single from Marvel's blockbuster sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

By ANI

LOS ANGELES: Good news for Rihanna fans! After a long hiatus from music, Rihanna finally announced her song.

Rihanna is returning to music with 'Lift Me Up,' the opening single from Marvel's blockbuster sequel 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.'

The song is a homage to Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy. The song will be out on October 28, much before the film releases on November 11.

Rihanna teased the song's melodious hum on social media, but little else is known about the song's style and sound. 

According to Variety, Tems, who has written the song, said, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I've lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

"Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honour," he added.

As per Variety, Rihanna's Westbury Road label will release 'Lift Me Up' in collaboration with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.

The rest of the soundtrack for the film, which will be released on November 4, is still unknown.

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' is filmmaker Ryan Coogler's follow-up to his 2018 film that became a cultural touchstone and earned a best picture nomination at the Oscars.

He wrote a sequel for 'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman, but the actor died in 2020 after privately battling colon cancer. So, the filmmaker got to work on how to move forward while honouring Boseman's legacy.

The star cast of 'Wakanda Forever' includes Lupita Nyong'o, Letitia Wright, and Winston Duke, as well as Marvel newcomer Tenoch Huerta as Namor.

The film will introduce Riri Williams, the teenage genius who becomes the hero 'Ironheart'. 'Wakanda Forever' is due to hit theatres on November 11 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rihanna Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Chadwick Boseman
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp