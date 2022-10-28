Home Entertainment English

Fast & Furious may have all-woman cast spin-off

The Fast & Furious franchise began in 2001 and features a cast including Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren.

Fast & Furious will be soon coming to an end with the two-part finale, one being the upcoming Fast X. Now, there are also chances that the franchise will have an all-female spin-off.

In an interview with Business Insider, Universal Pictures film chief Donna Langley also confirmed that she would “love to see a female Fast”. She said, “I would love to see a female ‘Fast’. So would Vin. We have so many great and amazing female characters in our franchise and now there’s the new addition of Brie Larson to add to the incredible roster. I would love to see us do a female Fast.”

The Fast & Furious franchise began in 2001 and features a cast including Vin Diesel, the late Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Gal Gadot, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, among others. The franchise includes nine movies, short movies, and a television series.

With respect to Fast X, the film will feature the primary cast members, including Diesel, Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, Emmanuel, Charlize Theron, Mirren, Jason Statham, Lucas Black, Shad “Bow Wow” Moss, Jason Tobin, John Cena, and Anna Sawai. Actors Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior will be the fresh cast members.
 

