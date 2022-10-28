WATCH | Teaser of final season of Night Shyamalan's 'Servant' out

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ released a sneak peek into the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller 'Servant'. The last instalment will release on January 13, 2023. 'Servant' is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan.

The series’ fourth season consists of ten episodes and each one will be released on a weekly basis until March 17, 2023.

'Servant' is about a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

According to Apple TV+, the last season is described as, “Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?”

WATCH

The series features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who will all reprise their roles for the final season.

Besides Shyamalan, the series is also executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black.

The fourth season is directed by Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala.

The writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthron.

'Servant' is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production.

The series was created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

Apple TV+ released a sneak peek into the fourth and final season of the psychological thriller 'Servant'. The last instalment will release on January 13, 2023. 'Servant' is executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The series’ fourth season consists of ten episodes and each one will be released on a weekly basis until March 17, 2023. 'Servant' is about a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. According to Apple TV+, the last season is described as, “Following its suspenseful season three finale, season four brings the final chapter of the Turner story to an epic and emotional conclusion. Leanne’s war with the Church of Lesser Saints heightens, threatening Spruce street, the city of Philadelphia and beyond. Meanwhile, the shattered Turner family must not only confront the increasing threat of Leanne, but the certain reality that Dorothy is waking up. As the Turner family brownstone continues to crumble, questions are finally answered: who is Leanne Grayson and who is the child in their home?” WATCH The series features Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, who will all reprise their roles for the final season. Besides Shyamalan, the series is also executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E Michel, Steve Tisch and Todd Black. The fourth season is directed by Night Shyamalan, Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held, Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimród Antal, Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala. The writers are Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthron. 'Servant' is produced by Blinding Edge and Escape Artists production. The series was created by BAFTA-nominated executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop. (This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)