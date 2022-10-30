Home Entertainment English

Kanye says he was beaten to pulp after outrage over his anti-Semitic rants

The 45-year-old rap star lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media.

Published: 30th October 2022 01:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2022 01:24 PM   |  A+A-

Kanye West

Kanye West. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: American rapper Kanye West, who now goes by the name 'Ye', is having a hard time after posting anti-Semitic remarks on social media.

He has now claimed to have been beaten to a pulp in recent weeks, reports Female First UK. The 45-year-old rap star lost lucrative contracts with the likes of Balenciaga, Adidas and Gap after he posted an anti-Semitic message on social media.

According to Female First UK, he recently took to Instagram to bemoan his situation and the perceived lack of transparency in the business world. The outspoken rapper said on the photo-sharing platform: "While I'm still allowed on Mark Zuckerburg platform. I'm going to say this again."

ALSO READ | Kanye says lost USD two billion over anti-Semitic rants

He further mentioned: "Let's see the contracts. The film contracts, the sports contracts, the music contracts. The mortgages. Let's see the contracts. So we can or better yet will do better business. I've been beat to a pulp and there's still no accountability (sic)."

Kanye also captioned the post: "The 'unknown powers' are trying to destroy my life off of a tweet So does this prove that my so called suspicion was true? Leading with love. This is #lovespeech."

Female First UK added that Kanye made the comments shortly after his Twitter account was restored to the platform. The 'Stronger' hitmaker was recently suspended from the platform after he posted an anti-Semitic tweet - but new Twitter owner Elon Musk confirmed that Kanye's account has been restored.

