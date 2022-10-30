Shonda Rhimes says she is 'not hanging around' on Twitter after Elon Musk takeover 

Home Entertainment English

Rhimes, known for backing shows such as "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal" and "Bridgerton", posted a message on Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the platform.

Shonda Rhimes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Producer Shonda Rhimes says she is not sticking around on Twitter after billionaire Elon Musk took control of the microblogging site.

Rhimes, known for backing shows such as "Grey's Anatomy", "Scandal" and "Bridgerton", posted a message on Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the platform in the wake of the USD 44 billion acquisition of the social media giant by Musk.

"Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes, who joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers, tweeted.

The TV mogul joins other notable Hollywood figures like "This Is Us" executive producer Ken Olin and "Billions" showrunner Brian Koppelman who have said they will no longer use Twitter with Musk at the helm.

On Thursday, when the deal was closed, Musk had tweeted, "the bird is freed".

He had also tweeted to reassure advertisers that social messaging services wouldn't devolve into "a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences!" 

