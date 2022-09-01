Fed up with US mass shootings, Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England 

By Online Desk

Ozzy Osbourne is moving back to England. The reason, he has had enough of the mass shootings in the US.

In a recent interview, the former Black Sabbath singer himself is reported to have said that he is "fed up with people getting killed every day."

Along with extended family, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne have been living in Los Angeles for the past two decades.

Over recent months, Ozzy Osbourne has had his fair share of health issues. Suffering with Parkinsons’ Disease, Ozzy has been recovering from neck and back surgery, having previously spoken about his struggles with general mobility, Radio Nova reports.

However in this recent joint interview, Sharon Osbourne has insisted that the couple’s decision to relocate is not down to her husband’s health.

“I knew people would think that,” she said, “It’s not”.

According to Sharon Osbourne, the decision to return to England is because America is a “very weird place to live in right now”.

“America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all”, she claimed. “Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now”.

These sentiments, according to Radio Nova, were echoed by her husband Ozzy.

“Everything’s f****** ridiculous here. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f****** crazy”, he said.

“I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f****** Forest Lawn”, Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home”.

Ozzy Osbourne has a new album on the way in the next few weeks, with ‘Patients Number 9’ arriving on September 9. It features a wide range of collaborations.

