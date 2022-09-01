Home Entertainment English

Fed up with US mass shootings, Ozzy Osbourne moving back to England 

In a recent interview, the former Black Sabbath singer himself is reported to have said that he is "fed up with people getting killed every day."

Published: 01st September 2022 09:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

This June 11, 2018 file photo shows musician Ozzy Osbourne, left, and his wife Sharon Osbourne. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Ozzy Osbourne is moving back to England. The reason, he has had enough of the mass shootings in the US.

In a recent interview, the former Black Sabbath singer himself is reported to have said that he is "fed up with people getting killed every day."

Along with extended family, Ozzy and his wife Sharon Osbourne have been living in Los Angeles for the past two decades.

Over recent months, Ozzy Osbourne has had his fair share of health issues. Suffering with Parkinsons’ Disease, Ozzy has been recovering from neck and back surgery, having previously spoken about his struggles with general mobility, Radio Nova reports.

However in this recent joint interview, Sharon Osbourne has insisted that the couple’s decision to relocate is not down to her husband’s health.

“I knew people would think that,” she said, “It’s not”. 

According to Sharon Osbourne, the decision to return to England is because America is a “very weird place to live in right now”. 

“America has changed so drastically. It isn’t the United States of America at all”, she claimed. “Nothing’s united about it. It’s a very weird place to live right now”. 

These sentiments, according to Radio Nova, were echoed by her husband Ozzy.

“Everything’s f****** ridiculous here. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s f****** crazy”, he said.

“I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in f****** Forest Lawn”, Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back… It’s time for me to come home”.

Ozzy Osbourne has a new album on the way in the next few weeks, with ‘Patients Number 9’ arriving on September 9. It features a wide range of collaborations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ozzy Osbourne Black Sabbath singer Sharon Osbourne Mass Shootings
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp