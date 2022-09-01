Nick Cave to narrate audiobook to accompany his upcoming memoir

By Online Desk

Australian rock musician Nick Cave is to narrate a new audiobook to accompany his upcoming memoir, ‘Faith, Hope And Carnage’, reports said.

Arriving on September 20, ‘Faith, Hope And Carnage’ will be based on 40 hours of interviews between Nick Cave and Observer journalist Seán O’Hagan, Radio Nova reports.

The audiobook itself will also be narrated by Cave and O’Hagan, while it will be coproduced by Jane Pollard and Iain Forsyth. The pair had previously collaborated with Cave on the film, 20,000 Days On Earth, the report added.

“Working with Nick over the years has had a fundamental impact on who we are, on how we are”, the pair said in a statement.

“For this audiobook we wanted to give you a direct experience—a seat at the table with Nick and Seán – two incandescent minds trying to just figure things out. Intimate, adventurous, faltering and fearless, these conversations will open your mind and heal your heart”.

The audiobook was also recorded by Michael Pender and Adam Devenney at Red Apple Creative in London. The recording also includes Cave’s albums Carnage, Skeleton Trees and Ghosteen.

Cave’s upcoming memoir will explore the singer’s personal life and perspective over the last 6 years, following his son Arthur’s tragic death in 2015.

Nick Cave faced further tragedy earlier this, following the death of his son Jethro. Cave thanked fans for their support following this tragic news.

Thanking one fan in particular for writing a heartfelt letter, showing their support, Cave wrote, “Dear Teresa. Thank you for your letter. Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words. These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support”.

