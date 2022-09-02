Benjamin Clementine announces first album in 5 years

By Online Desk

Benjamin Clementine has announced his first new album since 2017’s I Tell a Fly.

And I Have Been will be out October 28 via Preserve Artists. Clementine is calling the album “part one,” with a second part set to arrive next year.

“And I Have Been was conceived during COVID,” Clementine said in a statement. “Like everyone, I was also confronted with a lot of lessons, complications and epiphanies to do with sharing my path with someone special. ‘Part One’ is just setting the scene, it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two’, which goes deeper.” Clementine won the Mercury Prize for his debut album, 2014’s At Least for Now.

I’ve really appreciated all the love from you all in the run-up to ‘Genesis’. It took quite a while through covid to create this song, but finally, the time is right and it’s now available to watch & stream on all major platforms! https://t.co/qrMK58DC8G#Genesis #ihavebeen pic.twitter.com/msWBr63LSy — Benjamin Clementine (@clementinesart) August 30, 2022

According to a press release, And I Have Been will be followed up by another record next year. “‘Part One’ is just setting the scene, it’s the tip of the iceberg which sets the scene for ‘Part Two’, which goes deeper,” said Clementine.

In an Instagram post about ‘And I Have Been’ shared earlier this year, Clementine said: ​​“It’s my pleasure to share these few new songs with you. Indeed this is not an album or my third album because that’s all recorded and will be released possibly early next year. But these songs I share right now have been nagging me for the past few years and some times you’ve got to get rid to let road. Take or add whatever you feel.”

According to reports, Benjamin Clementine recently made his acting debut as Herald Of The Change in Denis Villeneuve’s multiple Oscar-winning film Dune. Earlier this year, it was confirmed a Part Two has begun filming.

