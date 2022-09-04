Home Entertainment English

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous Creative Arts Emmy for 'What If

Boseman, who played Wakanda King T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), won the award in the outstanding character voice-over performance category.

Published: 04th September 2022 10:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2022 10:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chadwick Boseman

Late actor Chadwick Boseman (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Award for his voice performance in the Disney+ series "What If.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Boseman's wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the honour on his behalf during Saturday's ceremony at downtown Microsoft Theater here. It marked both the actor's first win and first Emmy nomination.

Boseman, who played Wakanda King T'Challa aka superhero Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), won the award in the outstanding character voice-over performance category in the "What If. T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?" episode.

The character of Star-Lord/ Peter Quill is played by Chris Pratt in the MCU.

Ledward said when she learned that her husband was nominated for the award, she started thinking about everything that was going on in their life when an ailing Boseman was recording for the series.

"And what a beautifully aligned moment it really is that one of the last things he would work on would not only be revisiting a character that was so important to him and his career and to the world, but also that it be an exploration of something new, diving into a new potential future -- particularly with everything he spoke about purpose and finding the reason that you are here on the planet on this very time," she said.

"You can't understand your purpose unless you're willing to ask, 'What if,' unless you're willing to say, 'What if the universe is conspiring in my favour, what if it's me?' Thank you so much for the honour - Chad would be so honoured, and I'm honoured on his behalf," she added.

The actor was nominated in the category alongside F Murray Abraham ("Moon Knight"), Julie Andrews ("Bridgerton"), Maya Rudolph ("Big Mouth"), Stanley Tucci ("Central Park"), Jessica Walter ("Archer") and Jeffrey Wright ("What If.?").

Boseman passed away in 2020 after a private battle with colon cancer at the age of 43.

He was previously nominated for a posthumous Oscar for lead actor for his role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black Panther Chadwick Boseman Posthumous Creative Arts Emmy Award What If Disney+
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp