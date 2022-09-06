Home Entertainment English

Venice Film Festival: Brendan Fraser’s performance in 'The Whale' gets him standing ovation 

The Whale is directed by Darren Aronofsky, known for films like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream while A24 is producing the film.

Published: 06th September 2022 06:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 06:18 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Brendan Fraser

Actor Brendan Fraser.

By Express News Service

VENICE: Actor Brendan Fraser was moved to tears after he got a six-minute long standing ovation after the screening of 'The Whale' at the Venice Film Festival. After the credits started rolling, the actor tried to walk out but he had to stop after the applause went on, he was eventually moved to tears. 

The Whale is directed by Darren Aronofsky, known for films like Black Swan and Requiem for a Dream while A24 is producing the film. Brendan Fraser is playing a 300 Kg man in the film who struggles to connect with his teen daughter, played by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink.

Aronofsky is returning to the director’s chair, nearly five years after Mother!, which had Jennifer Lawrence in the lead. Brendan Fraser was last seen in a supporting role in No Sudden Move directed by Steven Soderbergh. The Whale is adapted from the stage play of the same name, written by playwright Samuel D Hunter. 

The film also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton, and Ty Simpkins in supporting roles. A24 is currently planning to give the film a worldwide theatrical release on 9 December.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

    Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
    TAGS
    The Whale Venice Film Festival Brendan Fraser
    India Matters
    Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
    Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
    (Express Illustrations)
    Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
    Representational Photo
    Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
    Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
    Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

    Comments

    Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

    The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

    flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp