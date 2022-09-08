Home Entertainment English

Anna Kendrick sets directorial debut with 'The Dating Game' 

Kendrick, known for movies such as the "Pitch Perfect" films, "A Simple Favor" and "Up In The Air", will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

Published: 08th September 2022 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick

Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood actor Anna Kendrick will be making her directorial debut with the true-life thriller "The Dating Game".

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on a Black List script by Ian McDonald and will present the stranger-than-fiction story of Cheryl Bradshaw, a bachelorette candidate on hit '70s TV matchmaking show "The Dating Game".

In the game, Bradshaw picked the funny and handsome Bachelor Number One, Rodney Alcala.

But her fairy-tale date takes a terrifying turn when the bachelor drops his charming facade to reveal the truth: Alcala is in fact a psychopathic serial killer.

Kendrick, known for movies such as the "Pitch Perfect" films, "A Simple Favor" and "Up In The Air", will take on the lead role of Bradshaw.

The 37-year-old actor is also producing the project through her banner Let's Go Again alongside JD Lifshitz and Raphael Margules of BoulderLight Pictures and Vertigo Entertainment's Roy Lee and Miri Yoon.

"The Dating Game" is currently in the pre-production phase and is expected to start filming in October.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Kendrick The Dating Game Ian McDonald
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp