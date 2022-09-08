Home Entertainment English

Kiernan Shipka joins Chris Evans, Dwayne in Red One

Kiernan Shipka has joined Prime Video’s holiday film Red One. She’ll be joining the previously announced leads Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans.

Published: 08th September 2022 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Kiernan Shipka

Kiernan Shipka

By Express News Service

Kiernan Shipka has joined Prime Video’s holiday film Red One. She’ll be joining the previously announced leads Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans. The project, conceived by Johnson’s Seven Buck Production’s president Hiram Garcia, who previously described the project as “Hobbs-meets Miracle on 34th Street”, was won by the streamer after a highly competitive bidding war last year.

Chris Evans

While the details of Shipka, Evans, and Johnson’s characters along with the plot are kept tightly under wraps, Red One is an action-adventure comedy that is trying to create a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre.

The film will see Johnson collaborating again with his Jumanji franchise filmmaker Jake Kasdan who helmed Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level.

He will direct from a screenplay by Chris Morgan, who previously worked with Seven Bucks and Johnson on projects like Fast & Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw, The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, and Fast Five.

Red One is produced by Kasdan and Melvin Mar under The Detective Agency banner, for Seven Bucks Johnson will produce alongside Hiram and Dany Garcia while Sky Salem Robinson will co-produce.
The film has been planned to be completed this year and aims to hit theatres in 2023.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiernan Shipka Red One Prime Video Dwayne Johnson Chris Evans
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp