Home Entertainment English

Hulu renews 'The Handmaid's Tale' for sixth and final season

Titled "The Testaments", the new show is also based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, picking up years after the events of season six of "The Handmaid's Tale."

Published: 09th September 2022 02:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 02:56 PM   |  A+A-

Elisabeth Moss in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

Elisabeth Moss in 'The Handmaid's Tale'

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: American streamer Hulu has announced that its multiple Emmy-winning show "The Handmaid's Tale" will come to an end with its sixth season.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, the streaming service has started developing a follow-up to the series.

Titled "The Testaments", the new show is also based on the Margaret Atwood novel of the same name, picking up years after the events of season six of "The Handmaid's Tale".

"It has been a true honour to tell the story of Margaret Atwood's groundbreaking novel and the chillingly relevant world, and we are thrilled to bring viewers a sixth and final season," creator Bruce Miller said in a statement.

"We are grateful to Hulu and MGM for allowing us to tell this story, which unfortunately has remained as relevant as ever throughout its run, and is in awe of our incredible fans for their unwavering support, and without whom we never would have gotten to this point," he added.

ALSO READ | Justin Bieber suspends 'Justice world tour' due to health issues

Hulu will be releasing the fifth season of "The Handmaid's Tale", led by Elisabeth Moss, on September 14.

The new season follows June (Moss) in the aftermath of Commander Waterford's (Joseph Fiennes) murder and the consequences she must face for her role in the gruesome slaying.

At a minimum, she will have to face off with his widow Serena (Yvonne Strahovski), and on some level Gilead.

But mainly, she will be forced to redefine her identity and purpose, now forever changed.

ALSO READ | Tolkien is turning in his grave: Elon Musk criticizes Amazon's 'The Rings Of Power' show

The fifth season also stars Bradley Whitford, Max Minghella, Ann Dowd, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, Amanda Brugel, Sam Jaeger and McKenna Grace.

"The Handmaid's Tale" is produced by MGM Television and executive produced by Miller, Moss, Warren Littlefield, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Yahlin Chang, Rachel Shukert, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Steve Stark and Kim Todd.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Handmaid's Tale Hulu Elisabeth Moss Margaret Atwood The Testaments
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp