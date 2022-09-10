Disney unveils first look of its 'Snow White' live-action remake at D23 Expo 

By PTI

ANAHEIM: The first look at Disney's upcoming live-action retelling of "Snow White", starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was revealed at the D23 Expo on Friday.

The maiden glimpse of Zegler as Snow White, Disney's first-ever princess, and Gadot's Evil Queen, the iconic villain, was shared in a 30-second teaser of the film.

Zegler and Gadot were present at the teaser reveal.

"It was very different from anything I've ever done before. I'm used to playing the other end of where the heart should be," Gadot, known for essaying DC superhero Wonder Woman, said.

The new film is based on 1937's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Disney's first feature film and the world's first full-length animated movie.

The story revolves around Zegler's Snow White, a beautiful young princess orphaned at a young age who lives with her cruel stepmother, the Queen (Gadot).

As somebody who has been a Disney fan, Zegler said essaying the role of Snow White was a "dream come true".

The actor made her film debut in the 2021 adaptation of the musical drama "West Side Story", for which she won the Golden Globe Award for best actress motion picture comedy or musical.

"Snow White" features Andrew Burnap as Snow White's love interest and Martin Klebba as Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs.

Marc Webb, known for "The Amazing Spider-Man" films and "500 Days of Summer", has directed the movie.

The script is written by playwright Erin Cressida Wilson and 'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig.

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have penned new songs for the remake.

