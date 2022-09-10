Home Entertainment English

Disney unveils first look of its 'Snow White' live-action remake at D23 Expo 

The maiden glimpse of Zegler as Snow White, Disney's first-ever princess, and Gadot's Evil Queen, the iconic villain, was shared in a 30-second teaser of the film.

Published: 10th September 2022 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Rachel Zegler (Photo | Rachel Zegler, Instagram)

Actress Rachel Zegler (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

ANAHEIM: The first look at Disney's upcoming live-action retelling of "Snow White", starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, was revealed at the D23 Expo on Friday.

The maiden glimpse of Zegler as Snow White, Disney's first-ever princess, and Gadot's Evil Queen, the iconic villain, was shared in a 30-second teaser of the film.

Zegler and Gadot were present at the teaser reveal.

"It was very different from anything I've ever done before. I'm used to playing the other end of where the heart should be," Gadot, known for essaying DC superhero Wonder Woman, said.

The new film is based on 1937's 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,' Disney's first feature film and the world's first full-length animated movie.

The story revolves around Zegler's Snow White, a beautiful young princess orphaned at a young age who lives with her cruel stepmother, the Queen (Gadot).

As somebody who has been a Disney fan, Zegler said essaying the role of Snow White was a "dream come true".

The actor made her film debut in the 2021 adaptation of the musical drama "West Side Story", for which she won the Golden Globe Award for best actress  motion picture comedy or musical.

"Snow White" features Andrew Burnap as Snow White's love interest and Martin Klebba as Grumpy, one of the seven dwarfs.

Marc Webb, known for "The Amazing Spider-Man" films and "500 Days of Summer", has directed the movie.

The script is written by playwright Erin Cressida Wilson and 'Lady Bird' director Greta Gerwig.

Songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul have penned new songs for the remake.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Snow White Disney Rachel Zegler Gal Gadot D23 Expo
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp