List of Emmy winners include Michael Keaton, Lizzo and 'SNL'  

Here is the partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards which includes Michael Keaton, Lizzo as well as Saturday Night Live

John Oliver and team from 'Last Week Tonight with John Oliver' accepts the Emmy for outstanding variety talk series

By Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Partial list of winners for the 2022 prime-time Emmy Awards. For the complete list, visit Emmys.com:

Comedy Series: "Ted Lasso"

Drama Series: "Succession"

Actor, Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso"

Actress, Comedy Series: Jean Smart, "Hacks"

Actress, Drama Series: Zendaya, "Euphoria"

Actor, Drama Series: Lee Jung-jae, "Squid Game"

Limited or Anthology Series: "The White Lotus"

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Michael Keaton, "Dopesick"

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Amanda Seyfried, "The Dropout"

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Murray Bartlett, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, "Ted Lasso"

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Julia Garner, "Ozark"

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Sheryl Lee Ralph, "Abbott Elementary"

Variety Sketch Series: "Saturday Night Live"

Variety Talk Series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Reality or Competition Program: "Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls"

