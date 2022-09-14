‘Babylon’ trailer is an ode to Hollywood’s golden age

By Express News Service

The trailer of Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle’s period drama Babylon was released online on Tuesday. The uncensored trailer vividly captures the wild, jazzy, side of the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Billed as a comedy-drama, Babylon is set in an era when films were only transitioning and evolving from silent films to talkies.

The ensemble cast includes industry heavyweights including Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, along with Tobey Maguire, Diego Calva, Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li, and Jean Smart in supporting roles. Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25.

Chazelle finished the script in 2019 and the filming was supposed to take place in 2020. Due to COVID concerns, the principal photography was postponed several times. The production eventually wrapped up in October 2021. Chazelle described the filming experience as, “the hardest shoot I have ever had.”

