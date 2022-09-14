Home Entertainment English

Emma D’Arcy, Harry Lawtey, and Ellie Bamber join political thriller 'Anna'

Emma D’Arcy of House Of The Dragon fame, Harry Lawtey, and Ellie Bamber have joined the cast of the upcoming political thriller Anna.

Published: 14th September 2022 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Emma D’Arcy of House Of The Dragon fame, Harry Lawtey, and Ellie Bamber have joined the cast of the upcoming political thriller Anna. The film will be a dramatic take on the life of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, a frequent critic of Vladimir Putin’s regime.

D’Arcy will star as Vera, Anna’s daughter, while Lawtey will play Anna’s son Ilya. Bamber will feature as her protege, Elena. They join Maxine Peake, who stars as the titular Anna, Jason Isaacs, who will play her husband Sacha, and Ciarán Hinds, who will portray her editor, Dmitry Muratov. The film will be directed by James Strong.

Politkovskaya wrote for Novaya Gazeta and she made a name for herself by covering the Second Chechen War; her exposure to the human rights abuses committed by both sides in that conflict made her a target of the Russian state. She faced death threats, harassment by security forces, and even poisoning before she was murdered in 2006.

While five men were convicted of her murder in 2014, the people who hired them to kill her are yet to be brought to justice. Her life has been the subject of several documentaries, including Eric Bergkraut’s Letter to Anna and Marina Goldovskaya’s A Bitter Taste of Freedom.

English actor D’Arcy has starred in a number of British productions, including the paranormal comedy series Truth Seekers and the 2020 Keira Knightley film Misbehaviour, before their role in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Lawtey currently stars on HBO’s Industry as working-class aspiring banker Robert Spearing; he can next be seen in the upcoming Christian Bale thriller The Pale Blue Eye. Bamber has appeared in Nocturnal Animals, Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, and the true crime thriller series The Serpent.

Anna (previously announced under the title Mother Russia) will be produced by Miriam Segal and Paul Brennan of Good Films Collective, in collaboration with K Jam Media and its principal Kia Jam, and Richard Alan Reid of Buzz-Feed Studios.

